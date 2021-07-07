Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Playtika Holding Corporation develops mobile games. It owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. Playtika Holding Corporation is based in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PLTK. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Playtika from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.42.

NASDAQ PLTK opened at $22.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.64. Playtika has a 52 week low of $22.54 and a 52 week high of $36.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 95.50.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $638.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.07 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Playtika will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

