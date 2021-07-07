Porvair (LON:PRV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Porvair (LON:PRV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of Porvair stock opened at GBX 584 ($7.63) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 570.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.75. The company has a market cap of £269.63 million and a P/E ratio of 31.74. Porvair has a 1-year low of GBX 422 ($5.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 608 ($7.94).

Porvair Company Profile

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

