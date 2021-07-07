Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) will report ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Potbelly’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.05). Potbelly reported earnings of ($0.63) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Potbelly will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Potbelly.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $78.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 23.61% and a negative return on equity of 274.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Marla C. Gottschalk sold 4,200 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,235.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $33,412.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 160,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,460.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Potbelly in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the first quarter worth $106,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the first quarter worth $175,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 8.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the first quarter worth $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBPB traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 974 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,068. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.41. The company has a market cap of $202.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Potbelly has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $9.07.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of December 27, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

