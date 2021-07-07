Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept. The Company manages establishments for consuming food on premises to offers sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, chips, cookies, ice cream, and smoothies. It serves customers throughout the United States. Potbelly Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Shares of PBPB stock opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Potbelly has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $9.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.41. The firm has a market cap of $213.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.60.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $78.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 23.61% and a negative return on equity of 274.80%. Equities analysts expect that Potbelly will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $33,412.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,460.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marla C. Gottschalk sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 569,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $467,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,478,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. 47.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of December 27, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

