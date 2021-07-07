Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $41.52

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$41.52 and traded as high as C$52.48. Precision Drilling shares last traded at C$52.10, with a volume of 151,454 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$45.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$40.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$41.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$693.14 million and a P/E ratio of -4.70.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($2.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($2.83) by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$236.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$233.25 million. On average, analysts predict that Precision Drilling Co. will post -4.8999998 earnings per share for the current year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

