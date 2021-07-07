Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BGNE. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,888,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,627,000 after buying an additional 522,112 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,797,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,664,000 after purchasing an additional 428,521 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,428,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,548,000 after purchasing an additional 180,888 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 888.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 146,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,809,000 after purchasing an additional 131,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,869,000 after purchasing an additional 100,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.06, for a total value of $107,510.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.92, for a total value of $532,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 285,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,359,118.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,485 shares of company stock worth $8,387,631 in the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BeiGene stock opened at $323.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 0.86. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $388.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $338.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.62.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $605.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.90 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 135.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BGNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. HSBC upped their target price on BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BeiGene presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.33.

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

