Profund Advisors LLC Grows Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,945 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth $41,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $107,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,417,057.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $842,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,090 shares of company stock valued at $11,500,784 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on XEL shares. Barclays raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $67.07 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.54. The company has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.29.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

