Profund Advisors LLC Has $3.59 Million Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,978 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 754 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 179,997 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,675 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,790,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $440.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.40 and a beta of 0.79. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.63 and a 52 week high of $456.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.03.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.67 million. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $468.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $461.59.

In other news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.09, for a total transaction of $160,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $896,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,987 shares of company stock worth $26,003,320. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

