Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 25.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,899 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $373,476,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $276,217,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 12,032.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,767,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,395 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,095,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $422,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1,223.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 684,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,713,000 after purchasing an additional 632,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 18,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,610,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 248,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,991,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $6,073,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at $96,434,304.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,278 shares of company stock worth $27,858,016 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $138.93 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $95.24 and a one year high of $149.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.98. The company has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 23.34%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.62.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

