PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Holdings Cut by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.09% of PROG worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRG. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PROG by 25.7% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PROG alerts:

PROG stock opened at $46.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.81. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.65 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.01.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. PROG had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.11 million. Equities analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist decreased their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG).

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.