ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Holdings Decreased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 10,591 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 99,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 64,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 142,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,346,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the period.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $90.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.50. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

