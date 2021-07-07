ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €18.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on PSM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.40 ($27.53) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.60 ($12.47) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €19.72 ($23.20).

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

ETR PSM opened at €17.16 ($20.18) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €17.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52 week low of €8.19 ($9.64) and a 52 week high of €19.00 ($22.35).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.