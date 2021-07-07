Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 2,756 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 59.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in SiTime were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SiTime by 34.3% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 338,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,414,000 after purchasing an additional 86,574 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in SiTime by 322.6% in the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 24,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 18,473 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SiTime by 163.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,677 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in SiTime by 91.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SiTime by 32.1% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SITM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.83.

In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $276,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Akira Takata sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $337,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,236 shares of company stock worth $6,320,772 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SITM opened at $121.98 on Wednesday. SiTime Co. has a 1 year low of $44.69 and a 1 year high of $151.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -243.96 and a beta of 0.56.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. SiTime had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. SiTime’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

