Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 600.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. 97.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Barclays raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Gabelli raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.79.

In related news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider R David Hoover purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ELAN opened at $34.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of -28.98, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.85. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.28.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

