Prudential Financial Inc. Has $835,000 Position in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares US Utilities ETF worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IDU opened at $79.71 on Wednesday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.31 and a fifty-two week high of $84.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.75.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

