Prudential Financial Inc. Has $873,000 Stock Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NATI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 1,225.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 75,799 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $42.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 388.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. National Instruments Co. has a 1 year low of $30.42 and a 1 year high of $47.40.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. National Instruments had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $335.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.61 million. On average, analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.83.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

