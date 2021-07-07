Prudential Financial Inc. Invests $879,000 in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of C4 Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

CCCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

CCCC opened at $39.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.55. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $48.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.04.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.43 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $28,078.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,011.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $569,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,510 shares of company stock valued at $625,804.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC).

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.