PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Short Interest Update

PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the May 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ADOOY opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. PT Adaro Energy Tbk has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $5.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.32.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.3844 per share. This represents a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th.

PT Adaro Energy Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated coal mining and energy company in Indonesia. It operates through Coal Mining and Trading; Mining Services; Logistics; and Others segments. The company provides coal mining and trading, mining contracting, quarrying, mining support services, warehousing, coal barging and ship loading, channel dredging and maintenance, stevedoring, port services, forestry, power generation, and water and mud treatment services; and coal handling and barging, terminal handling, farming, trading, power plant, and construction services, as well as repair and installation of machines; manufactures, repairs, and maintains sea transportation; and treats mine water into potable water.

