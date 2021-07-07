Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,353 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Citrix Systems worth $10,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 264 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 280 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.89.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $116.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.05. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.26 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 547.90% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $686,381.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $109,535.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,204,483.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,409 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,685. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

