Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 4,255 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,374 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $10,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,338,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,185,000 after buying an additional 177,823 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in VeriSign by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,128,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $621,803,000 after purchasing an additional 193,964 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,076,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $611,440,000 after purchasing an additional 52,942 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,022,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,688,000 after buying an additional 230,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,859,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $368,815,000 after buying an additional 14,944 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $125,579.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,201,256.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total transaction of $1,358,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 812,826 shares in the company, valued at $184,040,062.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,165 shares of company stock worth $8,357,696. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRSN. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $231.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.28. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.60 and a fifty-two week high of $233.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 0.82.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 49.42%. The company had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.