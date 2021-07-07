Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Waters were worth $9,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Waters during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 892.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 285,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,731,000 after purchasing an additional 257,061 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter worth $532,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Waters by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Waters by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 22,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WAT. Evercore ISI upgraded Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.56.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,764,191.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $359.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $325.33. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $182.46 and a 52-week high of $361.78.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

