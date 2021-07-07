Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $9.43 Million Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Eastman Chemical worth $9,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 14,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,017,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 24,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,292,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,860,000 after buying an additional 168,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

EMN opened at $113.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.88%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EMN shares. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.25.

In other Eastman Chemical news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $1,751,956.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,179,818.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $1,011,989.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,969,529 over the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

