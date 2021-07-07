Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,793 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $9,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,801,000 after purchasing an additional 33,361 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,146,000 after buying an additional 264,741 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 10,973 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,395,000 after purchasing an additional 140,122 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Management LP boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 219,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,803,000 after acquiring an additional 32,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRU. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransUnion from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their target price on TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.08.

NYSE TRU opened at $112.45 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $78.02 and a fifty-two week high of $112.88. The company has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 54.06, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.48.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.52%.

In other TransUnion news, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 5,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $515,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total value of $119,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,876 shares of company stock valued at $4,878,970. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.