Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,690 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $10,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 13.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 942,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,383,000 after buying an additional 115,249 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,957,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,555,000 after acquiring an additional 334,902 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 15,166 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,138,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,904,000 after purchasing an additional 30,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 73.1% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,658,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HTA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $27.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.09.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.58 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.85%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

