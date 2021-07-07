Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Increased by Analyst

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for General Mills in a report released on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.84. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Mills’ FY2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Shares of GIS opened at $59.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $66.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

In other General Mills news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $675,306.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $293,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in General Mills by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,142,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,363,000 after acquiring an additional 594,404 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in General Mills by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763,868 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in General Mills by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 59,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 17,099 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $2,227,000. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

