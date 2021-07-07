Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Chevron Co. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chevron in a research note issued on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.43. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Chevron’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.47 EPS.

CVX has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.44.

NYSE:CVX opened at $103.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.94, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Chevron has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,680.00%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 342,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,934,000 after acquiring an additional 182,626 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Chevron by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 558,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,206,000 after acquiring an additional 111,993 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 634,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,589,000 after acquiring an additional 375,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

