Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Ameresco, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ameresco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ameresco’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $252.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.52 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 12.44%.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ameresco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.70.

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $65.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $26.82 and a 12-month high of $70.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.21.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Murley sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $453,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $253,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,626.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,520. 41.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ameresco by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Ameresco by 43.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.