Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Lifted by Analyst

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for SVB Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the bank will earn $6.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.51. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $6.11 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $6.68 EPS.

SIVB has been the topic of several other reports. Truist increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Maxim Group upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.13.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $550.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $570.36. The company has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $199.70 and a 1-year high of $608.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total value of $72,932.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,461.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total transaction of $242,794.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,326.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,464 shares of company stock valued at $5,474,109. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

