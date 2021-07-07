Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the investment management company will post earnings of $8.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $9.17. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s FY2021 earnings at $40.95 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GS. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.77.

NYSE GS opened at $369.86 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $185.52 and a 52-week high of $393.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $367.91. The firm has a market cap of $125.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 188.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,654.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 222,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,563,000 after acquiring an additional 209,414 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,596.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $77,953,000 after acquiring an additional 278,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

