Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for International Paper (NYSE:IP) Lifted by Analyst

International Paper (NYSE:IP) – Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for International Paper in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.65. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Argus raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

Shares of IP opened at $60.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. International Paper has a 12-month low of $32.94 and a 12-month high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter worth $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 73.21%.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

