Quaker Wealth Management LLC Acquires 848 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Vanguard Communication Services ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Quaker Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $144.90. 156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,645. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.06. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $95.56 and a one year high of $146.00.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

