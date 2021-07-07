Quaker Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,811,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,857,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 668,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,795,000 after purchasing an additional 296,385 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,012,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,613,000 after purchasing an additional 273,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 84,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRHC traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.80. 160,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,562. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $69.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRHC shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.30.

In related news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 12,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $491,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 841,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,453,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 695 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $28,953.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,372.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,517,854 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

