Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 4,964 Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TISI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Team during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Team by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,710,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,348,000 after purchasing an additional 139,930 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Team by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 485,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 52,100 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Team by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Team during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,872,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Team in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of TISI opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $201.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Team, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $13.84.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $194.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.20 million. Team had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Team, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

About Team

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

