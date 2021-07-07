Quantbot Technologies LP Cuts Stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 81.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,432 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $9,978,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,008,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,544,605.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $66,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 353,571 shares of company stock worth $11,850,365. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHEF shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of CHEF stock opened at $30.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $35.56.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 19.38% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $280.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The Chefs' Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

