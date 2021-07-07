Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $64,000 Investment in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,912 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. 2.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of SHG stock opened at $34.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.78. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.88. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $39.17.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

