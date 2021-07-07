Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 15,055 Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 13,222 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.94.

NASDAQ VYGR opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.07. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $13.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.39.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 29.50%. As a group, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

