Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of QIWI by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 250,442 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QIWI in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of QIWI by 168.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of QIWI by 103.6% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,086,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 552,774 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of QIWI by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares during the period. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QIWI opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. QIWI plc has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.84 million, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.67.

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The credit services provider reported $33.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $30.63 by $2.37. QIWI had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that QIWI plc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 10.9%. QIWI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QIWI shares. Sberbank CIB upgraded shares of QIWI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QIWI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, and Rocketbank segments. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 94,000 kiosks and 19,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

