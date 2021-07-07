Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) by 269.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 216,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,702 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NCZ. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000.

Shares of NCZ traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $5.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,843. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.15. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $5.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

