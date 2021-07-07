Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Lowers Position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd cut its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 42,023 shares during the period. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund comprises about 1.6% of Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the first quarter worth about $412,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $913,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 59,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $324,000.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund alerts:

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,156. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $27.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Profile

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR).

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.