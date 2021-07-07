Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Trading 3.8% Higher

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) shares traded up 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.62 and last traded at $59.53. 6,778 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 381,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.36. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.50 and a beta of 1.55.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $103,537.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 9,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $506,131.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,703 shares of company stock worth $2,995,762. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QTRX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Quanterix by 273.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,300,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,014,000 after acquiring an additional 952,141 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Quanterix by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,103,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,966,000 after acquiring an additional 817,697 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Quanterix by 1,135.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 703,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,107,000 after acquiring an additional 646,145 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Quanterix in the 1st quarter worth about $30,054,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Quanterix by 1,030.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,955,000 after acquiring an additional 466,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

