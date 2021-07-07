Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $251.82 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) will report sales of $251.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Quidel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $363.70 million and the lowest is $169.19 million. Quidel reported sales of $201.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Quidel will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $974.35 million to $1.66 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $754.32 million to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Quidel.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $375.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.24 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 92.33% and a net margin of 50.91%.

Several research firms have weighed in on QDEL. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Quidel from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.80.

In other Quidel news, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total value of $113,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,001.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total transaction of $84,909.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at $647,868.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Quidel by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Quidel by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Quidel in the 1st quarter valued at about $852,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Quidel by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 78,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after acquiring an additional 16,515 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Quidel by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

QDEL opened at $126.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83. Quidel has a twelve month low of $103.31 and a twelve month high of $306.72.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

