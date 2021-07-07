Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.88

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.88 and traded as low as $5.75. Raiffeisen Bank International shares last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 600 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RAIFY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Raiffeisen Bank International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raiffeisen Bank International presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.092 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.68%.

About Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

