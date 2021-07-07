Raymond James Increases Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Price Target to C$6.00

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) had its price target increased by analysts at Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 39.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark set a C$5.20 price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.60 price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.11.

Shares of XBC stock traded up C$0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,002. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.74 and a 52-week high of C$10.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -203.67.

In other news, Director Prabhu Kruthyvemti Rao sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total value of C$501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 984,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,932,345.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

