Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 63.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,728 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Raymond James by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,443,000 after acquiring an additional 7,877 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,724,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 87,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,689,000 after buying an additional 27,990 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 332.3% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 55,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after buying an additional 42,452 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 67,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after buying an additional 15,092 shares during the period. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $271,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $302,244.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,281.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,122 shares of company stock valued at $819,783 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RJF. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

NYSE:RJF traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.07. 1,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,008. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $64.98 and a 52-week high of $138.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

