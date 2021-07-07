Raymond James Raises Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Price Target to C$6.00

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s previous close.

XBC has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Xebec Adsorption to C$6.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.60 price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Roth Capital cut Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on Xebec Adsorption to C$5.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Xebec Adsorption has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.38.

XBC stock traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,176,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,414. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.38. Xebec Adsorption has a 12 month low of C$3.63 and a 12 month high of C$11.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$680.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

