Raze Network (RAZE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.47 Million

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. Over the last seven days, Raze Network has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One Raze Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC on popular exchanges. Raze Network has a market cap of $3.47 million and $311,768.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00049234 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.51 or 0.00136601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00166322 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,737.80 or 0.99882812 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $338.43 or 0.00973091 BTC.

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,425,000 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

