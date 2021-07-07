Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 47 ($0.61) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.94% from the stock’s current price.

LON:RLE traded down GBX 0.32 ($0.00) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 39.19 ($0.51). 239,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.39, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of £70.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41. Real Estate Investors has a twelve month low of GBX 26 ($0.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 42.70 ($0.56). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 38.90.

About Real Estate Investors

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.59 million sq ft of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

