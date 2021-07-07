Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) Market Cap Achieves $8.74 Million

Receive Access Ecosystem (CURRENCY:RAE) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 7th. Receive Access Ecosystem has a total market cap of $8.74 million and $11,812.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can now be bought for approximately $1.48 or 0.00004332 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.60 or 0.00229529 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000085 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001534 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $283.36 or 0.00827472 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem Profile

Receive Access Ecosystem Coin Trading

