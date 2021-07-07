Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Euroseas (ESEA)

Euroseas (NASDAQ: ESEA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/25/2021 – Euroseas had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $28.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Euroseas was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/23/2021 – Euroseas was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

6/16/2021 – Euroseas was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/14/2021 – Euroseas was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

6/4/2021 – Euroseas was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/10/2021 – Euroseas had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Noble Financial.

ESEA opened at $22.71 on Wednesday. Euroseas Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $26.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $153.97 million, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). Euroseas had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 11.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Euroseas Ltd. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESEA. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Euroseas in the first quarter worth about $336,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Euroseas in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Euroseas in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 340.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 119,900 shares during the last quarter. 4.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 6, 2021, it had a fleet of 14 vessels, including 9 feeder containerships and 5 intermediate container carriers with a cargo capacity of 42,281 teu.

