Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Shares Up 0.6%

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF)’s share price shot up 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $89.64 and last traded at $89.64. 1,327 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 6,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.14.

Separately, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.55.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

